Solidarity in every shopping bag

What if your weekly shop could do more than just feed your family? What if it helped create a fairer, greener, and more connected city? That’s happening across Sheffield, where food co-ops, small member-run groups, are transforming food access and sharing.

Driven by local residents and supported by Co‑operation Town Sheffield, this growing network of food co‑ops is proving that mutual aid, not charity, can help people feed themselves with dignity. The project is tackling the root causes of food insecurity while building a community‑powered alternative to the current food system.

Unlike food banks, which provide emergency support, food co-ops are sustainable, member-led solutions. Members contribute a few pounds weekly and help manage the group. They use surplus food that might have gone to waste or order fresh vegetables, staples, and essentials in bulk, sharing it equally. Everyone contributes and benefits.

Michael Whitson, who heads up Co-operation Town Sheffield, explains: “Food banks were never meant to be permanent. They’re a response to crisis, but they don’t build power or long-term security. Co-ops do.”

Co-operation Town is building community resilience through food.

Currently, eight food co‑ops are active across Sheffield, from Verdon Street to Holtwood Road, with another seven in development, particularly in the North East of the city, where need is high and community networks are strong. In just over a year, the project has supported over 140 members, helped families save up to £25 a week on groceries.

Food is just the start. Each co-op has three stages: surplus, collective purchasing, and collaborative growing. Many begin by distributing surplus food, often donated by supermarkets and local suppliers, reducing waste and allowing the group to form with minimal upfront costs. As they gain confidence, co-ops move to bulk buying, offering members more choice, better value, and greater control over their food sources. Ultimately, the aim is to develop shared growing spaces: small plots, gardens, or community allotments that produce food locally and bring people together outdoors.

This model supports all five pillars of ShefFood’s vision for a sustainable food system:

Community Food Provision: Food co‑ops provide reliable, affordable access to fresh food in a way that centres dignity and autonomy. Unlike top‑down provision (like food banks), co‑ops are shaped by their members, ensuring food is distributed fairly and decisions are made collectively.

Food and Health: By prioritising fresh produce and home‑cooked meals, co‑ops improve diet and nutrition. Members can share recipes, host cooking sessions, and swap cultural dishes, building confidence in the kitchen while encouraging healthier eating.

A Greener Food System: Rescuing surplus food directly reduces waste, and bulk buying cuts down on plastic packaging. Community growing boosts biodiversity, improves soil health, and shortens the distance from field to plate.

Good Food Economy: Co‑ops reduce grocery bills and build local wealth by keeping money circulating within neighbourhoods. Members can also gain valuable skills such as budgeting, organising, and growing, which strengthen individual and community resilience.

Food Citizenship: Most importantly, food co‑ops empower people to take ownership of their food system. Members decide what food they buy, where it comes from, and how it’s shared. In doing so, they practise democracy and build solidarity.

Setting up a co-op is thoughtful yet simple. Co-operation Town Sheffield meets anyone interested in setting up a co-op to ask: What would a food co-op look like here? If there’s appeal, they help form a founding group, provide training and equipment, and support the first weeks of operation. Each co-op stays autonomous, deciding when, where, and how to meet.

Most groups become financially self sustaining from the beginning of their projects, with members contributing just £2 or £3 per week. Some even generate a surplus, which can be reinvested into the project or used to kickstart growing activities. “We’re not just feeding people,” says Michael. “We’re building something bigger. We’re creating alternatives to a broken food system, based on care, cooperation, and mutual aid.”

Of course, it’s not always easy. Coordinating volunteers takes time. Surplus food can be unpredictable. Growing spaces require planning and permissions. But the model is designed to be flexible and resilient. Groups adapt by rotating roles, learning from each other, and drawing on a national network of support. Sheffield’s co‑ops also work closely with established groups in London and Plymouth to share knowledge and resources.

The vision for the future is bold. Co‑operation Town Sheffield aims to support twenty co‑ops across the city in the next two years. Every group will have a growing space, and eventually, a city‑wide network will connect them all, swapping produce, seeds, knowledge, and solidarity.

This is not just about food. It’s about power. In a world where people are increasingly isolated and priced out of basic needs, food co‑ops offer a way to take control together. They remind us that when we organise locally, we can build systems that meet our needs and reflect our values.

In a Sheffield shaped by food co‑ops, no one is left behind. Surplus becomes abundance. Neighbours become friends. And the weekly shop becomes a small act of resistance and hope.

Want to help reshape Sheffield’s food system? Start a food co-op in your street, building, or community space. Whether you’re a group of friends, parents at the school gate, or neighbours who want to make a difference, Co‑operation Town Sheffield can help you get started.

Email Mikee at [email protected], call 07391 090096 or visit www.cooperation.town to learn more.

The future is co-operative, and it starts with you.