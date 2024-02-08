So, what is Valentines Day?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Valentine's Day this year is on Wednesday, and I have already cleared a space on my mantelpiece for the mountain of cards I expect to receive! But, where does the idea of Valentine's Day come from- other than from greeting card manufacturers? There are a number of stories about a Saint Valentine, some of which need to be taken with a large pinch of salt.

One account is that Valentine was a 3rd Century Roman saint. At that time, Valentine was a common name, and quite a few people called Valentine became priests. Some went on to be made saints by the Catholic church, and one Valentine was said to have actually been made Pope. St Valentine is said to have been the patron saint of lovers, epileptics and beekeepers!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Emporer Claudius wanted all young men to become fighting soldiers, and decided that single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families. So, Claudius banned marriage for all young men, so that they could serve in the army unencumbered by wives and children. This was obviously not at all popular with young lovers.

David Harris.

A priest called Valentine felt this was unjust, so he defied the Emporer and continued to marry young lovers in secret. This made him very popular with the couples he married, but when this illegal practice was discovered, he was ordered to be put to death.

It is then suggested that whilst Valentine was awaiting his fate, he became very close to the jailor's daughter who used to visit him in prison. This was said to be an entirely platonic relationship, but they had long discussions about life, and what was about to happen to him. Just before his death, Valentine left a letter for this young girl thanking her for her support whilst he was awaiting his execution , and signed it 'from your Valentine'- a phrase that is still in use today.

Valentine was listed as a 'saint' by the Catholic church until 1969, when the name was removed from the General Roman Calendar because there were so many contradictory accounts about who he was, and what he did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valentine's Day has been associated with romantic love for centuries. In 18th Century England, it grew into an occasion when couples expressed their love by presenting flowers, offering confectionary, and sending greetings cards (known as 'valentines').

Most churches today don't regard Valentine's Day as a Christian or religious festival, although all faiths recognise and celebrate the importance of love that can exist, and grow, between people. Whatever our views about the history and current commercialism about Valentine's Day, we can use this time to give thanks for the love that we have known; and that we can continue to experience.