This letter sent to the Star was written by K Newman, Sheffield, S1

I read the letter which was written by Linda Mary Luke, “who happens to live in Germany”. I decided to write because I am sick of immigrants being used as scapegoats.

You say you were informed that immigrants were given houses, clothes and money. So you would sooner believe that than get the true facts?

What evidence have you got of that except some ignorant small-minded people who just say anything that comes out of their mouths?

The homeless on the streets are there for all kinds of reasons, to do with background, drugs, etc. and nothing to do with immigrants.

You have no proof that people who are coming here are the cause of the homeless. You just want to believe that.

If you’d bothered to find out, there was a promise made by the British government that it would look after all its subjects who were in the British Empire and to some this was their mother country. Seeing as England and other countries decided to take what they wanted from other countries, Jamaica, especially, was told that England was their mother country so they believed it.

Imagine their surprise when they got here and had a nasty welcome.

They were asked to come here and help build England back up after the war.

The way they were treated was disgusting and you talk about decency.

If you care so much about England and Sheffield, why are you living in Germany?

You don’t live in Sheffield so it has nothing to do with you.

You chose Germany, look at their record.