Sheffield Wednesday fan Alex Wilkinson's hopes for Saturday's Owls match against Gillingham

This game certainly won’t be a classic, with both teams scoring quite few goals compared with the teams around them in the league.

But it certainly is a game that we need to win to follow up our victory last week against Sunderland and hopefully finally hit some form in the league.

We need to continue that quicker and more effective style of build up in order to push up this league, and so I really hope we don’t return to that boring, pass side-to-side style that has seen us struggle to score against so many teams so far this season.

It seems pretty clear to me that the reason for improved attack against Sunderland was the wing-backs, especially Theo Corbeanu. His drive and energy down the left is so crucial for us and he seems to be the only player in the team that can take on an opponent and win almost every single time. He adds a completely new dynamic to the squad and for me has to be a must start for us from now on if we are really serious about pushing up this league.

Another key element for the victory against Sunderland, in my opinion, was the use of two strikers, which I and many other fans have been crying out for since the beginning of the season. Kamberi and Gregory allowed for a much more versatile and threatening attack.

The press against Sunderland, not only by the two energetic strikers but also the midfield, was the first time in a while I have finally seen us lead an effective press on the opposition, and anyone can see how crucial that was for us forcing errors and winning the ball back early.

I really don’t see any reason to change much about the team that played Sunderland. Against a lower opposition in Gillingham at home, we could really get at them and get another big win if we use the same attacking style and lineup.

Aside from the Sunderland game, a couple of players struck my eye against Harrogate.

Brennan was excellent throughout, making some essential blocks and tackles, and also looked very composed on the ball, even sweeping out a brilliant ball to Shodipo for the second goal.

Although quiet for large parts, parts of Shodipo’s game impressed me too. His ability to knock the ball round his man and whip the ball in the box early was really successful for us, with him grabbing the assist for Byers’ goal and also crossing for the first goal of the night. He does seem very quiet around his moments though, and that is likely down to his added defensive responsibility at Left wing-back and also his lack of game time, but he is certainly someone I’d like to see more of.

This Saturday though, I see a tough encounter for Wednesday as Gillingham will likely be up for it, as highlighted by their experienced defender Max Ehmer, but I do think in the end, our talent should prevail.

Line Up I’d like to see: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Dunkley, Johnson, Paterson, Corbeanu, Bannan, Luongo, Adeniran, Gregory, Kamberi