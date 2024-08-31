Earlier this week, we asked our readers which local heroes need honouring on the Sheffield Legends walk of fame - and we received hundreds of responses.

The walk of fame can be found outside Sheffield Town Hall and includes a number of people from or connected to the steel city, including Joe Cocker, Dame Margaret Drabble, and Sean Bean.

The latest addition was five years ago in 2019 to honour Tony Foulds’ work looking after the Mi Amigo memorial in Endcliffe Park.

Here are just some of the most mentioned local heroes that our readers think deserve a plaque in the city centre.

Marti Caine was known locally as the queen of the Working Men's Clubs, performing across Sheffield. She first came to national attention by winning the television talent show New Faces in 1975, which she then went on to host.

Bobby Knutt, the Sheffield comedian who died in 2017, was Sheffield through and through, with a big presence in the city throughout his life. He was known nationally for working on Emmerdale, and Benidorm.

Jon McClure Sheffield-based musician, singer and Wednesday fan Jon McClure has been recommended for a plaque. He is the frontman of Reverend and the Makers with hits including Heavyweight Champion of the World, Shine the Light and He Said He Loved Me.