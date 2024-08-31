Earlier this week, we asked our readers which local heroes need honouring on the Sheffield Legends walk of fame - and we received hundreds of responses.
The walk of fame can be found outside Sheffield Town Hall and includes a number of people from or connected to the steel city, including Joe Cocker, Dame Margaret Drabble, and Sean Bean.
The latest addition was five years ago in 2019 to honour Tony Foulds’ work looking after the Mi Amigo memorial in Endcliffe Park.
Here are just some of the most mentioned local heroes that our readers think deserve a plaque in the city centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.