Sheffield shares who they're most excited to see this weekend at Tramlines Festival 2025

By Ciara Healy
Published 26th Jul 2025, 18:24 BST
As thousands descend on Hillsborough Park for Tramlines Festival this weekend, one question is bouncing around the beer tents: who are you most excited to see?

The Star took to the crowds to ask festivalgoers who they’ve come for - and one band’s name came up again and again: The Reytons.

The Star's Ciara Healy asks festivalgoers at Tramlines 2025 who they are looking forward to seeing the most at Hillsborough Park this weekend.placeholder image
The Star's Ciara Healy asks festivalgoers at Tramlines 2025 who they are looking forward to seeing the most at Hillsborough Park this weekend. | National World

The Rotherham-born indie rockers are clearly the hometown heroes this weekend, with the crowd full of Reytons T-shirts and bucket hats.

Georgia said: “I’ve never seen them live before but I’m so excited – Kids Off the Estate is my favourite”

Andy, also repping Reytons gear, said: “Buzzing for The Reytons — red smoke, I’m a Blade, I can’t wait. Never seen them live but heard the shows are unreal.”

Kelly and John, a local couple, were equally excited.

“I’ve seen them before and they’re fab,” said Kelly. “But I also love the Everly Pregnant Brothers they’re equally as good.” John added: “It’s great to see a Rotherham band heading Tramlines.”

While The Reytons might be winning the crowd merch war, there’s plenty of love for the other big names on this year’s line-up.

Joe, a self-proclaimed CMAT superfan, said: “International pop sensation CMAT is the best thing to happen to music since The Beatles. Bigger than Jesus!”

Ellie was buzzing for some indie royalty: “Franz Ferdinand - I’ve played them on guitar since I was a kid.”

Reece had a more classic taste: “Franz Ferdinand and Kasabian - proper good indie rock bands. You don’t get many of them anymore.”

And it’s not just rock pulling in the crowds - early sets from pop favourite Natasha Bedingfield clearly left a lasting impression.

Jim, clearly still buzzing, said: “She was brilliant. I’d never seen her live before, and she’s got an amazing voice. I’d definitely see her again.”

Best friends Grace and Honey agreed: “We love ‘Unwritten’, she was everything.”

Whether you’re here for gritty indie or local legends - Sheffield’s throwing one of the liveliest parties of the summer, and the fans are here for it.

