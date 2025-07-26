As thousands descend on Hillsborough Park for Tramlines Festival this weekend, one question is bouncing around the beer tents: who are you most excited to see?

The Star took to the crowds to ask festivalgoers who they’ve come for - and one band’s name came up again and again: The Reytons.

The Star's Ciara Healy asks festivalgoers at Tramlines 2025 who they are looking forward to seeing the most at Hillsborough Park this weekend. | National World

The Rotherham-born indie rockers are clearly the hometown heroes this weekend, with the crowd full of Reytons T-shirts and bucket hats.

Georgia said: “I’ve never seen them live before but I’m so excited – Kids Off the Estate is my favourite”

Andy, also repping Reytons gear, said: “Buzzing for The Reytons — red smoke, I’m a Blade, I can’t wait. Never seen them live but heard the shows are unreal.”

Kelly and John, a local couple, were equally excited.

“I’ve seen them before and they’re fab,” said Kelly. “But I also love the Everly Pregnant Brothers they’re equally as good.” John added: “It’s great to see a Rotherham band heading Tramlines.”

While The Reytons might be winning the crowd merch war, there’s plenty of love for the other big names on this year’s line-up.

Joe, a self-proclaimed CMAT superfan, said: “International pop sensation CMAT is the best thing to happen to music since The Beatles. Bigger than Jesus!”

Ellie was buzzing for some indie royalty: “Franz Ferdinand - I’ve played them on guitar since I was a kid.”

Reece had a more classic taste: “Franz Ferdinand and Kasabian - proper good indie rock bands. You don’t get many of them anymore.”

And it’s not just rock pulling in the crowds - early sets from pop favourite Natasha Bedingfield clearly left a lasting impression.

Jim, clearly still buzzing, said: “She was brilliant. I’d never seen her live before, and she’s got an amazing voice. I’d definitely see her again.”

Best friends Grace and Honey agreed: “We love ‘Unwritten’, she was everything.”

Whether you’re here for gritty indie or local legends - Sheffield’s throwing one of the liveliest parties of the summer, and the fans are here for it.