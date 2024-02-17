The Michelin Guide 2024 came out last week and revealed all the restaurants that have won - or lost - stars across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Sadly, no restaurants in Sheffield were awarded one of the shining stars - but that does not mean there are excellent restaurants that are surely deserving of one.

In this year’s guide, 18 restaurants became holders of one Michelin star, six restaurants were awarded two stars, and one was awarded three stars. This year also marked the 50th anniversary of The Michelin Guide.

We at The Star have compiled a list of the restaurants we believe should have been awarded a Michelin star this year.

Michelin-star worthy We think several restaurants in Sheffield are worthy of a prestigious Michelin star.

Orange Bird Orange Bird is based at 78 Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, and is right on a tram stop for anyone travelling on public transport. It serves a modern South African-inspired menu and is a hit with customers, scoring a perfect 5-out-of-5 on Google.

Tonco Tonco inside Dyson Place, in Sharrow, is another restaurant that surely deserves a Michelin star. Pictured are the owners, Joe Shrewsbury and Flo Russell. This restaurant has been named in The Good Food Guide's list of Britain's 100 best local restaurants, and has a 4.8 star rating on Google.