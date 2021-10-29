Sheffield fashion: The boutique making fabulous bespoke occasion wear

So there is no time like the present to invest in something made to measure that will get you feeling great and ready to shine.

Bow and Lace based in Kelham, Sheffield is Amie Siriphong’s design space, workroom and boutique, where she creates and makes bespoke designs – amongst other things.

Amie said: “I have always made clothes. I grew up in New Zealand and when I was young clothes were expensive so I watched my Mum make things and I guess I copied - by 13 I was making all my own clothes.”

Some of the bespoke occasion wear from Bow and Lace

Her enthusiasm is clear to see, so its no surprise she’s won awards for her work in New Zealand.

“I came to the UK when I was 25 as I knew there was so much heritage for fashion here, and I settled here after a brief stint back there,” Amie added.

Bow and Lace focuses on occasion wear - anything that’s related to a special event.

Whilst we we there, we saw beautiful wedding dresses ready to be collected, all designed and made by Amie herself. One of the things she prides herself on is the amount of customer care and attention to detail.

Another of the one-of-a-kind dresses

“I initially meet with a client and discuss the event and if they have an ideas of course, but I also sense their personality and body shape - advising on what will suit them.

It really is a collaborative process, as a special event dress is an investment. I want it to be right for the client, but also for me. Everything is a work of art to me.”

Fabrics are sourced from all around as long as they are suitable for the design.

Yes, we did see things with bows and lace but we also saw some incredible smart wear that was being prepared for 2 mothers - of the bride and groom. Once the designs are settled upon, patterns are tailor made for the client and the making process begins, with Amie working all hours to ensure a client has their perfect outfit ready for their big day.

“I’ve never missed a deadline, and I can never say no. I also do alterations and sometimes they can be so last minute as people have been let down, it’s so important to feel good in your clothes, so I’ll always help. I don’t just do design and make, I can make anything fit anyone.”

Amie worked for several years in Sheffield doing alterations in John Lewis, way back when it was known as Cole Brothers, and back then she was thego-to person.

‘Amie will do what no one else will’ was the mantra, and it has certainly stayed.

On the walls there are so many wonderful images of her work, from gorgeous brides in their dresses to sweet 16’s in their prom outfits.

Each photograph really illustrates her ethos to make clothes well that are unique to each person.

Visiting Bow and Lace was like a gallery of creativity, and Amie is certainly an artist at work.

Top tip: Designers and makers have a really good eye for style and fit, investing in something timeless that suits and fits you and is made to last is priceless

Clothing from:

Bow & Lace, 1 Bowling Green Street, Sheffield, S3 8SU

@bow_and_lace