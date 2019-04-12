This letter sent to the Star was written by Howard Greaves, Chairman, Hallamshire Historic Buildings

Having just returned from a few days in Krakow where the architecture is stunning. I cannot help but compare the attitude of the authorities there, as compared to the Sheffield powers-that-be. I saw a terrace midst restoration and the delightful end product was there for all to see and a further enhancement to the streetscape which will pull in the visitors.

Here in Sheffield the word restoration seems to be outgunned by the word demolition and we now have two lots of bulldozers waiting in the wings and chomping at the bit to do their dastardly work at the Athol Hotel and Old Coroner’s Court. Both unnecessarily and both avoidably.

Can no- one see that this wanton destruction of our built heritage does us no favours in the eyes of the world nor in the eyes of certain sympathetic developers who are fully aware of the desirability of fully restored historic buildings?

Sheffield Council just doesn’t get it and never has. Councillor Mazher Iqbal seems determined to fill our skyline with tower-blocks with no concern for what is swept away in their wake.

I will gladly pay for his airline ticket to Krakow, Prague or Budapest just to show him how things should be done, and how history should be appreciated.

He’ll have to pay for his own hotel though, and preferably an historic one.

Here is a photo of an interesting tree in the street outside the Wawel Royal Castle. I wonder how Amey would have dealt with this one? I think we all know.