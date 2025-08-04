Sheffield Community Land Trust: Why local ownership matters

When it comes to questions of who owns the land, who gets to shape a neighbourhood, and who can afford to stay in the places they call home, Sheffield Community Land Trust is offering a practical and people-focused answer.

The trust, known as SCLT, is a member-led organisation working to bring land and buildings into community ownership. Their core mission is straightforward: create affordable, secure housing and workspaces in Sheffield that remain protected from commercial speculation. They are not trying to reinvent the wheel. They are simply ensuring that parts of Sheffield remain accessible, liveable and rooted in the needs of local people.

At a time when so many decisions about the future of our cities feel distant and disconnected, SCLT is giving Sheffielders a direct say in what gets built, where, and for whom.

Currently, the team is developing its first pilot project, a mixed-use scheme in the city centre. The plan is to deliver a set of affordable homes alongside commercial and community workspaces for local businesses and organisations. It’s the kind of initiative that puts the city’s long-term wellbeing ahead of short-term profit. And while the buildings themselves are still in the pipeline, the foundations of the model are already in place.

Community events with Sheffield Community Land Trust

SCLT has over 180 members, which is a significant number for a Community Land Trust. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works or studies in Sheffield, and it costs just £2 for life. Members can vote on key decisions, stand for the board, and help shape the direction of SCLT. Crucially, their involvement shows local government and funders that there is genuine demand for community-led development in Sheffield.

The scale of the housing crisis is well-documented, but the conversation rarely includes what happens when a community is priced out of the buildings and land it helped to shape. SCLT exists to push back against that pattern. Its model is underpinned by an asset lock, meaning that any properties it develops or acquires must remain affordable and protected for the long term. This gives people stability, which in turn gives communities the space to grow and thrive.

That idea of stability and access doesn’t only apply to housing. It ties into much broader questions about what kind of city we are building, and who it is built for. That’s where the crossover with ShefFood’s work comes in.

Food justice is about much more than what’s on our plates. It includes access to land, community kitchens, growing spaces, local markets and the infrastructure that makes a fair food system possible. Without secure, affordable space to operate, many food initiatives struggle to get off the ground or stay there. A more resilient and sustainable food system depends on community control, not just over what we eat, but also where and how we live and work.

Discussing community ownership and it's benefits in Sheffield

SCLT’s current focus is housing and workspace, but its longer-term vision is broader. The team recognises that community-owned land can play a vital role in supporting local food networks. In the future, this could mean offering space for growing projects, supporting community gardens, or making it easier for local food enterprises to access affordable premises. These are not hypothetical ideas. They are real possibilities made more likely by a community-first approach to land ownership.

And this isn’t about pitting housing against food. It’s about seeing the connections between them. Affordable homes can support healthy eating, especially when they are located near green space or community food provision. Secure workspaces can make room for social enterprises, cafés, growers and organisers working to make food systems fairer. Community ownership opens the door to many of these things at once.

All of this starts with people getting involved. SCLT is actively inviting more Sheffielders to become members, to follow the project’s development and to help shape its future. Signing up takes minutes and costs just £2 for life, but the impact is larger than the action. Each member strengthens SCLT’s mandate and demonstrates that there is an appetite in Sheffield for a different kind of development, one that prioritises people over profit.

It’s also a chance to learn more about how land works, and how communities across the country are reclaiming it for public good. Community Land Trusts are being used in rural villages, inner-city boroughs and post-industrial towns to create not just homes, but shared spaces and services that would otherwise be lost. The Community Land Trust Network website is a good place to explore that wider movement, with examples from across the UK and resources for anyone interested in starting something similar.

Community ownership with Sheffield Community Land Trust

For now, the focus in Sheffield is on growing SCLT’s membership, shaping the pilot project and making sure more people know that this kind of model exists. At ShefFood, we see real value in this work. We know that if we want a food system that is healthier, fairer and more sustainable, we also need a city where communities have access to the tools, land and buildings to make that happen. Land ownership and use greatly influence us, and SCLT aims to ensure that some land belongs to everyone.

To join as a member, sign up for the newsletter, or find out more about what SCLT is doing, visit sheffieldclt.org or follow @sheffieldclt on Instagram. If you’re curious about the wider Community Land Trust movement, head to www.communitylandtrusts.org.uk for more.