'Sheffield bus lanes all about making money'

This letter sent to the Star was written by Ted Fowler, Sheffield, S5

I felt sorry the old lady who fell victim to the Sheffield City Council cash cow they call bus lanes.

She appealed to their sense of compassion but, not a prayer. Money is money and that’s what it’s all about, making money.

They don’t seem to care that things like this keep people from coming into the town centre.

They don’t deserve your custom love.

Do what I do and use Meadowhall.

Free parking, no hassle. I know it has a bad reputation and I admit that I kept away myself for years just because of what people said about it, but I can be there in 10-15 minutes, park up and I’m in.

We know it’s a massive shopping centre but after going there quite a few times now, you get to know your way around, just like you would in town.

So I can be in and out in say, half an hour, back in my car and on my way back home. Job done.