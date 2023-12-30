It was the best ever. If you've been to any Manor Operatic panto - and most people in Sheffield have over the decades - then you'll know that is a very big claim indeed.

Manor Operatic Society's panto is the city's biggest annual amateur dramatics production, the crowds continue to pour through the doors each year and the show just keeps on improving.

The stage is crammed with dazzling outfits, wonderful dancing, pitch perfect singing and special effects. But that is all almost a sideshow to the main act of slapstick humour and pathetically delightful jokes.

This year's production is Robin Hood and his Merry Men. Merry? It is hilarious from start to finish.

Robin Hood and his Merry Men is available to watch at Sheffield City Hall until January 7. Photo credit: Andrew Ellam of Creative Studios

You have to go to panto with the right approach - if you're ready to enjoy yourself, it will have you giggling at both the awful puns and the childish silliness. You'll be falling off your seat - either because you're rocking with laughter or you are desperately trying to hide from the things that are thrown mercilessly at the audience.

Yes, there's the baking scene, and the dough is sticky. Of course, there are moments when the audience is showered with water. Obviously, two unlucky fans get a plateful of shaving foam dumped unceremoniously on the top of their heads. And finally, there is the bucket game where children steal the show and enjoy their own moment on stage. Anyone can take part, in fact, all pantos are much better if everyone takes part.

I thought the crowd were a little slow to get going when we were there, but it didn't take long for them to be screaming, booing, hissing and singing along.

It is Chris Hanlon's first ever appearance as the all important Dame. As the society says itself, he follows "in the footsteps of some absolute juggernauts of Manor Operative Damehood" including regular Robert Spink recovers from a hip operation. Few are brave enough to step into those shoes but Chris gets it just right. I suspect his jokes will get cruder and ruder the more performances he gets tucked under his glitzy belt.

Manor Operatic Society, based in Sheffield, is one of the largest amateur theatre companies in the UK. Photo: Andrew Ellam of Creative Studios

The princess is beautiful with the perfect voice, the baddies can't help but smile at how much the onlookers hate them and the dame is in outfits that only a daft man in a dress would ever consider.

Once again, directors Richard Bradford and Linda Kelly have created an absolute Christmas cracker. There are too many dedicated members of the full team to name, but it is always worth remembering that they whisk up this festive magic in their spare time.

'Are you sure this is amateur dramatics because I've seen professional pantos that aren't as good,' my friend said to me. It was her first Manor Operatic experience and it was worth it just to see the utter joy on her youngest son's face as he joined in at every opportunity.

This is the place where generations come together and forget the things that divide them. I asked the youngest member of our party which character she had liked the best. Amid all the shining stars, she picked out Bow and Arrow - played by Matt Brighton and Ben Rossiter - 'because they were just so funny'. That's panto for you. Everyone has a different favourite but we are all united by an experience that takes us further away from our everyday troubles that we could ever have dreamed.

This is one not to miss, oh yes it is.