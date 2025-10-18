I went to Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour, and it was wacky, wonderful and completely unforgettable.

Before I even stepped into Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, my TikTok feed had been flooded with clips of her mid-air backflips and circus-style stunts.

Naturally, I thought I was prepared for the chaos. I wasn’t.

From the moment the lights dimmed, it became clear this wasn’t a typical pop concert.

The show opened with a dramatic video that set the tone for the night: a video game-style storyline in which Katy Perry must save the world by rescuing butterflies stolen by AI overlords.

It was bizarre, over the top and slightly confusing at times - but completely on brand.

If any pop star can pull off a sci-fi butterfly rescue mission in latex and glitter, it’s Katy Perry.

Throughout the night, she reminded us of her identity.

“I’m weird,” “I’m a weirdo,” she kept saying, and she meant it proudly. The show fully embraced her theatrical persona.

For casual listeners, it may have felt eccentric or even overwhelming, but for die-hard KatyCats, it was everything we could have wanted.

What stunned me most was her impeccable stage presence, which she has honed throughout her life - at 41 years old.

When she announced her age, the whole arena gasped.

The stamina, the choreography, the vocals, the humour- paired with gymnastic-level aerial flips suspended above the audience - was nothing short of insane.

At one point during “Nirvana”, she rotated twelve times in mid-air.

I genuinely don’t know any other pop star who could pull that off and still land on beat.

The stage was shaped like an infinity symbol and the setlist was divided into “levels”, reinforcing the video game theme.

Level 1 kicked off with “Artificial”, “Chained to the Rhythm”, “Teary Eyes” and “Dark Horse”.

Level 2 was pure nostalgia: “California Gurls”, “Teenage Dream”, “Hot n Cold” and “Last Friday Night”.

Hearing those songs transported me straight back to being a pre-teen, screaming her lyrics in the back of the car or begging for them on the Now That’s What I Call Music albums.

I could feel the same energy rippling through the crowd - older fans reliving their teenage years and younger fans discovering the magic for the first time.

Level 3 moved into moodier territory with “Nirvana”, “Crush”, “Wide Awake”, before plunging into Level 3.5: a “Choose Your Own Adventure” moment.

A giant QR code flashed on the screen and the audience got to vote for the next song.

I whipped out my phone immediately. “Part of Me” is one of my all-time favourites, and when it won the vote and she started singing it, I could not wipe the smile off my face.

Moments like that emphasised that audience engagement was one of the strongest parts of the show.

She constantly interacted with the crowd, made jokes, read signs and even brought three fans on stage.

The most memorable was a little girl from Hull dressed in a plastic bag -an intentional nod to the lyric “Do you ever feel like a plastic bag?”. It was iconic.

What made it even funnier was hearing Katy Perry repeatedly say, “She’s from Hull!”: I never expected to hear the word ‘Hull’ on Katy Perry’s lips, and the audience found it hilarious too.

She also mentioned several times that she had been to Sheffield before, which made the night feel a bit more intimate despite the massive production.

Little details like that, are a reminder of how skilfully she balances spectacle with connection. Even with dancers climbing scaffolding, giant props, EDM breakdowns and holographic visuals, she still managed to make thousands of people feel seen.

There were softer moments too. She occasionally stripped things back and just sang, proving that behind all the theatrics, she’s a powerhouse vocalist.

But the show never stayed calm for long. Giant butterflies, sci-fi villains, costume changes, laser beams - there was always something new to look at. It was, at times, completely overstimulating, yet I couldn’t look away.

By the time the final level rolled in - “Roar”, “Daisies”, “Lifetimes” and the ultimate closer, “Firework” - the arena was electric.

She rode a massive butterfly over the crowd, leading thousands in a euphoric singalong. It felt like a celebration of every era of her career and every era of our lives as fans.

Since the show, I’ve had more people ask me about it than any concert I’ve ever been to. She has created genuine buzz, not just from nostalgia but from sheer spectacle.

The Lifetimes Tour is weird, ambitious, theatrical and utterly Katy Perry. It’s not a safe or simple pop show - but that is why she remains one of pop’s most thrilling performers.