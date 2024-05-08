Residents in the North of Sheffield call for cameras

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the past year, numerous pictures have been shared online in and around the North of Sheffield of piles of people's rubbish being dumped by the side of the road, scattered around woodland areas, mattresses have been placed in front of community bins by the side of the Stocksbridge supermarket near the town's library.

This once beautiful green city is slowly becoming a cesspit of piles of decaying food, soiled nappies, used mattresses and so on and the people of Stocksbridge and the surrounding areas call for the council to either install cameras in some areas, open the Deepcar dump it site seven days a week and or name and shame the people responsible for destroying the natural beauty of this fair part of the city.

One resident wrote on social media,

The recycling bins next to the Co-Op in Stocksbridge

“It will be overflowing again in a few days. This area needs closing down. It’s an environmental hazard. Rats have been seen amongst the rubbish. It’s a shame these people don’t respect their own community. Cameras up and close it down. They can take it to the dump on the days it's open. No deterrent will stop people dumping here.”

Fly-tippers can be prosecuted and fined up to £50.000 or face 12-month imprisonment if convicted in a magistrate court or they can face an unlimited fine and up to 5 years imprisonment if convicted in a crown court. Fly-tipping isn’t just exclusive to Stocksbridge.

There has been a photo circulating around on social media of people's weekly rubbish just placed at the side of the bin that is situated just in front of the park where children play and shouldn’t have to navigate someone's half-eaten pizza and other rubbish.

Other residents try to explain that the Veolia site in Deepcar is closed on certain days, while others defend the council saying there is no excuse for this type of behaviour, they also added that the council will take any five items from washers to mattresses for £29.00.