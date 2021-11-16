Reader's letter - Fireworks in Sheffield 'like bombs going off' and there is 'no respect for animals'
Two solid hours of fireworks, headache followed, my dog is 15-years-old, going deaf thank goodness, television programmes spoiled due to having them on loud for her, that didn't work.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 1:21 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 1:22 pm
Like bombs going off, no respect for animals outside in fields, neighbours either been quiet but started up again, must have left off for lunch, it's now nine been going since six.
When we used to have fireworks for our children and grandchildren it was half an hour done, this will be two months at least, including plenty of money to waste.
Oh dear out again, 10.30pm.
Brenda Wilkinson
Sheffield, S10