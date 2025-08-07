A proposal to cut the long-standing six-week summer holiday down to just four has stirred up strong - and mixed - opinions among Star readers, with some welcoming the change and others fiercely defending the traditional break.

For many, the idea of redistributing the holiday more evenly across the year is appealing.

Rachel Miller commented: “Would love them spread more evenly throughout the year!”

Readers have their say on whether the summer holidays are too long

This sentiment was echoed by Michelle Parr, who suggested an extra week in May and October, and Kelly Hoyland, who backed a “100%” yes to redistributing time off.

Others took a more specific stance.

Bobbie McAllister proposed two weeks in May as a better use of the time, while Lou Ask suggested a practical approach:

“Add a week to spring bank and a week to October half term… as long as we still get the holidays in total,” she said.

For parents of children with special educational needs (SEN), shortening the summer break could ease the disruption.

Megan Rose shared: “My little boy goes to a special needs school and school holidays are really upsetting for him as the routine is out. It’s the same for many SEN families.”

She acknowledged, however, the need for staff to also get a proper break.

Nelly Jai agreed, stating: “Six weeks is far too long… I feel they have too many holidays. Having a SEN child is so difficult when long holidays are involved - the routine and everything goes to pot.”

She called for a complete rethink of the education system, describing the current setup as a “shambles.”

Some supported a reduced break simply for practical reasons.

“Yes - four weeks is more than enough,” said Jemma Louise Hodgkinson, while Dean Dickinson Digger bluntly stated: “They get too many holidays.”

Others framed the issue around the quality of education.

Rachel Andrew argued: “The children forget everything they learn in those six weeks and it makes education that much harder come September.”

Grandparent Jayne Oxby-Fretwell agreed, pointing to the learning missed due to COVID and strikes: “Kids need more learning… they get bored, and people can’t afford time off work.”

However, many parents and carers passionately pushed back against the idea.

Elyse Bennett said: “No, I love the 6 weeks! Don’t want extra time off in winter, rather keep it in summer.”

That seasonal preference was shared by Lucy Charlesworth, who said the current schedule gives children more of a chance to enjoy being outside in the fresh air.

Charlie Greenwood added: “If the two weeks are moved elsewhere, it’s more likely to be cold or wet and they will most likely use up their time inside/online.”

For him, the current break gives children a rare luxury: “Let the kids have their 6 weeks. When they grow up, they are unlikely to have the same luxury.”

Several readers took a more nostalgic view.

“Let them enjoy being children as long as possible, it goes so quickly!” wrote Joanne Louise.

Timothy Glyn Barker said: “Childhood is too short, and who wants extra time off in the cold and wet months? I’m sure all those saying it’s a good idea enjoyed their six weeks off when they were at school.”

Others pointed out practical issues that could arise.

Wendy Mckenna questioned how schools would adapt: “When exactly would they do any building maintenance? They use the holidays for that - it would be a health and safety nightmare.”

Teachers also weighed in, with Sarah Ann Shaw saying: “No, I’m a teacher and we need 6 weeks to recharge.”

This was followed by many comments claiming that teachers already had plenty of holiday.

As Karina Lax put it: “Keep it as it is. Make parents’ jobs more flexible to accommodate.”