Star readers give their thoughts on Angela Rayner's "Shoot first ask questions later" comments

Angela Rayner outlined that she believes in taking a ‘hardline’ stance on crime – urging police to ‘antagonise’ criminals. She followed up her comments by saying, “Sorry, is that the most controversial thing I have ever said?"

We asked our readers what they thought about her views, and here are some of their responses on the matter:

One of the first responses came courtesy of Carl Armstrong, who replied saying, “Depends what is meant by the word terrorist, fair enough if it’s someone going round knifing people in the street, but a labour MP would probably consider anyone with a diesel car who eats red meat as a terrorist.”

File photo dated 29/11/2021 of Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner who said Boris Johnson did not have to wait for the conclusion of senior civil servant Sue Gray's inquiry into alleged No 10 parties in order to answer whether he attended rule-breaking events in Downing Street. Issue date: Wednesday January 12, 2022. PA Photo. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Angela Rayner said: "He doesn't need an investigation, he doesn't need a civil servant to tell him whether he attended this party or not." See PA story POLITICS Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Quite a few people agreed with her take on the matter.Roy Butler, “100%This is all they understand.”

Graham Jeffery also agrees, “YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES”

And Anthony Cronshaw added a simple, “Well done Labour.”

Meanwhile, Graham Ward added that it was “About the only sensible she's said.”

Matthew Parker was confused as he pointed out, “That's already the policy.”

Stuart Doman stated that, “For once I agree with her.”

There were a number of other comments in support of the hardline stance as well.

Many of the replies seemed to be in support of the deputy Labour leader’s comments, which it is important to note were personal opinion rather than a defined party policy, something others were at pains to point out.

Des Ellis responded saying, “It’s Labour that has always been against this, stating human rights n all that bo***x.” Anthony Cronshaw followed up by asking, “are they after the brexit voters?”

Janet Spooner replied saying, “Terrorist yes, but its a ploy from Labour.”

David Booth added that “They did when they shot IRA terrorists. The first to complain about that policy was?.......... Labour.”

Jonathan Cranwell was equally unsure about Rayner’s comments, “now consider the amount of veterans being witch-hunted for carrying out orders to do just that, hypocrite politicians.”

Peter Jeffery responded to Jonathan’s comments, adding, “correct mate, yet they got a free pardon.”

But not all were particularly happy with her comments, which were understandably hugely divisive and pretty controversial.

Lesley Pooler commented that “The woman’s deranged.”

And Kaz Gipson added, “No and neither does the elected leader of the party, she needs to get back in her box.”

Terry Fletcher questioned the comments, adding, “I wonder if she got this ideology from Israel?”

Christine Armstrong replied saying, “To kill someone has to be the last option surely, else you’re the terrorist?”

Finally, David Martin added a some much needed perspective when such a response has gone horribly wrong, “Jean Charles de Menezes didn’t do anything wrong. He had no connections to terrorism. He didn’t jump the barrier. He didn’t run away. He didn’t defy police orders. And maybe if police asked questions before shooting him seven times, he’d still be alive today.”

As was expected, Angela Rayner’s comments were not supported by all of those in her party, nevermind the rest of the country. The comments were originally made on the podcast three-weeks ago, and only resurfaced when her fellow Labour colleague, Diane Abbot, questioned her on social media tweeting, “Is Angela suggesting a mandatory death sentence for suspected (but not convicted) 'terrorists'?”