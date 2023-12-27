We visit dozens of restaurants, cafes and takeaways each year in Sheffield, but which are our favourites?

We at the Sheffield Star are a team of foodies. We strive to visit a food venue on a weekly basis to give you a taste of what they offer through our reviews, looking at the venue, the service, and of course the menu.

Over the course of 2023, we have visited a lot of venues, from newly opened takeaways to long-established restaurants.

Sheffield is home to hundreds of outstanding venues, and while we appreciate every single one of them, these are our top picks of places we have tried out in 2023.

1 . Top grub in Sheffield One of the perks of our jobs is sharing our delicious meals with you. Here are just some of our favourites in 2023. Photo Sales

2 . The Antler, Hillsborough Reporter Chris Hallam enjoyed a taste of Persia and the Mediterranean at The Antler in Hillsborough in August 2023. Pictured is the Bandari Chick dish with the Saffron rice side. It was described as "really flavoursome", with a slight kick to it. Photo Sales

3 . Nam Song, Broomhill Reporter Chloe Aslett tried out the ginger tofu bún with a ginger and mushroom spring roll at Broomhill's Nam Song. It's popularity came as no surprise, with Chloe describing her meal in October as "delicious". Photo Sales

4 . Cornserstone, Dyson Place Business editor David Walsh visited Cornerstone in Dyson Place in October. He described the aubergine caponata as "full of interest", and followed it with an almond croissant. Photo Sales