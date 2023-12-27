News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Places to eat Sheffield: The 12 best restaurants, cafes and takeaways we’ve visited in 2023

We visit dozens of restaurants, cafes and takeaways each year in Sheffield, but which are our favourites?

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 27th Dec 2023, 08:06 GMT

We at the Sheffield Star are a team of foodies. We strive to visit a food venue on a weekly basis to give you a taste of what they offer through our reviews, looking at the venue, the service, and of course the menu.

Over the course of 2023, we have visited a lot of venues, from newly opened takeaways to long-established restaurants. 

Sheffield is home to hundreds of outstanding venues, and while we appreciate every single one of them, these are our top picks of places we have tried out in 2023.

One of the perks of our jobs is sharing our delicious meals with you. Here are just some of our favourites in 2023.

1. Top grub in Sheffield

Reporter Chris Hallam enjoyed a taste of Persia and the Mediterranean at The Antler in Hillsborough in August 2023. Pictured is the Bandari Chick dish with the Saffron rice side. It was described as "really flavoursome", with a slight kick to it.

2. The Antler, Hillsborough

Reporter Chloe Aslett tried out the ginger tofu bún with a ginger and mushroom spring roll at Broomhill's Nam Song. It's popularity came as no surprise, with Chloe describing her meal in October as "delicious".

3. Nam Song, Broomhill

Business editor David Walsh visited Cornerstone in Dyson Place in October. He described the aubergine caponata as "full of interest", and followed it with an almond croissant.

4. Cornserstone, Dyson Place

