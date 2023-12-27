Places to eat Sheffield: The 12 best restaurants, cafes and takeaways we’ve visited in 2023
We visit dozens of restaurants, cafes and takeaways each year in Sheffield, but which are our favourites?
We at the Sheffield Star are a team of foodies. We strive to visit a food venue on a weekly basis to give you a taste of what they offer through our reviews, looking at the venue, the service, and of course the menu.
Over the course of 2023, we have visited a lot of venues, from newly opened takeaways to long-established restaurants.
Sheffield is home to hundreds of outstanding venues, and while we appreciate every single one of them, these are our top picks of places we have tried out in 2023.