"Parents cant go to sports day as it's not safe" - Readers' give their thoughts about 60,000 fans being allowed at Wembley

The UK Government’s culture secretary hailed the announcement, saying that it would be an “unforgettable moment”. We asked our readers if it would be an “unforgettable moment” or an “unforgiveable mistake”, and here are a selection of their thoughts on the matter. It’s fair to say that quite a few were pretty miffed at the decision:

John Wragg said, “Massive Mistake stop jumping the gun we're almost there with vaccinations . Don't go and cock it up patience is not a British strong point is it.”

Leanne Tracey Taylor was not happy about the announcement, and she said; “Can't dance at a wedding, can't go to a school sports day, 6 too a table, most other events at such low numbers they can't go forward because cost out way income, theatres can't open for the same reason, can't go on holiday??? And people believe this s**t football can do what they want??”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Football fans leave Wembley stadium after of England's first fixture of the Euro 2020 competition with Croatia on June 13, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. Fanzones and pubs are hosting England fans around the country as England take on Croatia at Wembley in the first game of Euro 2020. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Lloren Amy Goodall added; “It’s neither unforgettable or unforgivable… however what is unforgivable is not letting parents attend outside sports days. It’s cancelling concerts that are at outside venues, it’s cancelling events for August and beyond when the data shows little affect! We need to be allowed to do things again! All this c**p needs to stop NOW!”

Teresa Rotherham was in thoughtful mode, pondering, “Why are all the rules relaxed for sport but Theatres etc aren't allowed to open?”

Janet Adams kept it short and to the point, “Massive mistake lockdown on its way.”

Joe Kenny said, “And whoosh all of a sudden.....follow the science - becomes follow the money! I guess someone has to pay the over inflated wages of already millionaire footballers, just when I thought (naively) the pandemic would make us rethink and put doctors, nurses, teachers, education and science at the forefront of society!”

Rachel Pearson responded by saying; “As long as I can watch my children at sports day, sit with as many people as a like at a pub, watch my daughter swim, kids get to do transition, You know all the things that don’t make any money I’m all up for it.” and Sarah Jennison replied to Rachel, saying; “We’re here all following PHA advice, keeping bubbles separated, keeping parents of site, cleaning anything that moves 6 times a day and freezing our bums off so our rooms are well ventilated and then this… it’s crazy. (Well…. Most schools are being sensible; some near us aren’t). You’re right about money though… it’s all the Tory’s think about.”

Samantha Katie was also one of those not at all pleased by this turn of events, saying, But yet parents cant go to shine assemblies or sports day as it's not safe or kids going into high school cant have proper transitions or have there [sic] leavers parties.”

Clark Sam said, “Yet we couldn’t have 7 people around a table at the pub yesterday? Crock of s***e.”

Natalie Gardner was more concerned about missing her, “childs transition days”, which were “cancelled due to the change in delaying ending lockdown, its not fair at all.”

And Helen Cee said, “That's only come about because of pressure on bozo to host it from UEFA Budapest and Italy have said they are able to host it, that's why they are discussing changes in the amber list for holidays... Not a good look 60,000 in Wembley but people can't go on holiday.”

Not everyone was against the decision though, one or two people seemed to be quite happy at the decision to allow large-scale events like this to go ahead. Case in point being a reply from Potts KM who said; “About time!!! C'mon boys!!”

Viviana Lastra Castro replied, saying that, “If we don’t try we will never know. Crossed.”