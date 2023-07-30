From homelessness to vehicle thefts, these are the issues readers want to see tackled in Sheffield.

Earlier this week, we asked our readers on Facebook and Twitter ‘what is the one issue you want tackled in Sheffield?’ - and we received 500 comments covering a huge range of topics. By shining some light on the issues affecting residents, we can hope for change.

Due to the sheer volume of responses, we’ve not been able to include everyone's thoughts, but we have tried to capture a cross-section of what you sent back to us.

Homelessness

Many people shared their concerns on homelessness in the city centre.

Rachael Knott said: “The homeless being supported to find work and a place to live instead of having to sleep in the streets. Fargate has become a very disturbing place to walk through even in the middle of the day."

Sheffield residents have shared their issues with the city's public transport network.

Public transport

Complaints about the city’s public transport network is not uncommon. Several people said they found themselves unable to rely on their bus services, while others complained of…

@PenniePipstop said on Twitter: “Public Transport - how can we hope to limit car usage, when we aren’t able to use public transport.”

Judy Kilner said: “The public transport system. Particularly the buses. Buses in poor condition, unreliable and some unpleasant bus stops. I catch my bus regularly on Arundel Gate. No protection from bad weather. Nowhere to sit. Information board not kept up to date. Pollution from idling buses.”

Emma Martin said: “Extend the tram links - more reliable than buses.”

Julie Doyle said: “Buses! The Supertram Link bus went from 6 an hour to 5, 4, 3 before being scrapped.....replaced by 57 which is one an hour at best if it can be bothered. It's so unreliable I'm now effectively housebound....I'm elderly and disabled.”

Many residents want to see more shops and development in the city centre. Photo taken in March 2020.

The city centre

Sheffield City Centre was mentioned by many, for lots of different reasons. Some people would like to see more shops and investment in the centre, while others would like to see a larger police presence to tackle crime.

@TiaAnna_SAW said: “The dirty neglected streets and numerous empty shops in the city centre.”

@smiler_cook said: “Alcohol free zones around the city centre as I am sure everyone is fed up of seeing people drinking alcohol in the streets”

Katherine Mitchell said: “City centre shoplessness! Don't need a hundred eating places.... Need some quality shops!”

Jim Irving said: “From a positive person from Sheffield and an honest opinion, the city centre needs plenty of redevelopment especially around Fargate and Market areas.”

Residents want less crime in the city, including knife crimes, antisocial behaviour and thefts.

Crime

Unsurprisingly, several people said they would like to see a reduction in thefts, violence and antisocial behaviour.

Mark Earl said he would like to see motorbike and car thefts tackled, while Beverley Self said knife crime.

Emily Saul said: “Stop allowing burglars to get away with it, literally no consequences for them as the police do nothing about it.”

Jackie Manuel said she wanted to see less antisocial behaviour, knife crime put to a stop, and a regular police patrol in the city centre.

We will never all agree on politics. Picture: Marisa Cashill

The council

Politics will never be something we can all agree on, but Sheffield City Council was mentioned in a fair proportion of the responses.

Steve Hunter said: “A new set of councillors. Nothing will improve until the political powers really want to improve things. While they can blame Central Government nothing will change. Not just Sheffield though.”

Michael Peckett said: “Replace the council with a professional group, with specific roles and goals and a clear plan for the development of the city, and the group being measured on performance.”