A major incident was declared in South Yorkshire due to wildfires which swept the county during the heatwave

Two of the hottest days in this country since records were created and with heat comes fire. Devastating fire. It can kill, destroy communities and leave once lush land looking like the surface of the moon.

So when intense fire hit Barnsley and Rotherham, South Yorkshire chief fire officer Chris Kirby visited crews battling raging blazes. It’s called leadership.

In a tweet he said: “Just finished visiting crews and officers at just one of the many fire incidents involving open grassland, parks and property.

“Fire and rescue services across the UK have been stretched to their limit. A clear sign of the importance of resourcing to risk and not just demand.”

He described it as a “brutal day” for the fire service. But the brigade’s first thoughts were for those who lost so much. Pictures from Strauss Crescent in Maltby showed twisted window frames and charred furniture. We’ve seen it before and know exactly what it means. “We are absolutely devastated for the residents who lost so much,” said the fire service.

Imagine what would have happened but for the heroic firefighters who battled to save homes from going up in flames during the heatwave.

Loss of life.

So while it is heartbreaking to lose your belongings and have to start again, at least there is something to start with. Without the fire brigade, it is likely the fire would have swept everything in its path.

Just imagine battling one of nature’s most powerful forces in temperatures heading for 40 degrees. No, we can’t.

Only firefighters do this so let’s pay tribute to them and say thank you. In a tweet, SYFR said: “Our firefighters and control staff have been doing everything they can in the last few hours, and we couldn't be prouder of them.”

Neither could we and let’s remember this the next time bureaucrats start talking about cuts to the fire service.

The heroics of the last few days show just why we need this emergency service. Thankfully, only a fraction of their time is spent tackling such horrors.