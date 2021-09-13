OPINION: Everybody's Talking About Jamie premiere and cultural summit give Sheffield a chance to shine

They’re talking about our cultural excellence, how this region can benefit from it and make the most of this exciting moment.

Everybody Is Talking About Jamie has created so much that is positive for Sheffield from the second it hit the city stage. It dared to be different, it took risks and it worked like a dream.

Jamie showcases what we’ve known for years – this is a city of makers, a region of doers and at last we’re getting noticed.

The cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie - with John McCrea, centre, as Jamie New - at the Crucible in 2017. Picture: Johan Persson

It is essential the cultural summit and network which coincide with the film premiere seizes the day. Credit to those involved for pulling this together so quickly in such difficult times, an impressive feat.

Now the key is to spread the word about what we do. Culture is essential to our economic growth, it can revive our high streets, create local jobs and build a sense of belonging and pride in our communities.

Fine words from Darren Henley, Chief Executive, of Arts Council England.

And we should talk about levelling up, investing in creativity and how it can create jobs. We should be proud of what has been achieved.

That is important. But most important of all, we must do what Jamie did so well in the first place – act. As Professor Vanessa Toulmin says, we need to get back into our city centre and the town centres to support the creative industries.

They need an audience and that is us. Producers take notice when an audience supports and that is why those who have trained in the city come back here to work. They know this region has got what it takes.

So let’s make sure the creative practitioners, ambassadors, funders, freelance artists, musicians, and producers who work here get the chance to do what they do best.