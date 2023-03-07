Opinion: Comment on the sound systems in theatres - particularly The Lyceum, Sheffield

Comment on the experience during the panto with star cast of Ian McKellen and John Bishop

I had been looking forward to seeing the Mother Goose Panto at the Lyceum in Sheffield with the star cast on Friday, February 17.

I was disappointed, not from the performance but the sound system being of a dangerous decibel count.

This ruined the enjoyment of the very prestigious, amusing pantomime with a brilliant cast as the sound system was so loud that ear plugs should have been issued.

Microphones for the actors, particularly the singers and the musical numbers did not need to have personal mikes.

Those used would have been more appropriate for the O2 Arena rather than a lovely Victorian theatre.

Previous stars have had no difficulty in projecting their voices.

The Lyceum is a wonderful theatre whose auditorium was so constructed that a pin drop could be heard in the upper circle even comments made during the time it was built were many.

Why is it that the sound engineers of today think that to put up the sound means that everyone can hear only to find out that the decibel count must have been beyond the dangerous level and also distorts speech?

The child sitting next to me had her hands over her ears the whole time and the person sitting next to me left after the 3rd scene as the sound was too much.

Why is it thought necessary to have the sound so loud? Are the sound engineers deaf themselves?