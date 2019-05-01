This letter sent to the Star was written by EB Warris, Sheffield, S14

It makes one wonder why the old Coroner’s Court was abandoned. Is it because it has served its purpose and is no longer suitable?

It’s an old and useless building and will serve no purpose by leaving it standing. It’s a waste of good land that could be used to build a modern and useful building,

Nursery Street is crying out for modernisation and razing the old Coroner’s Court would be a good start, otherwise the pigeons will take over and nest there.