“Never see cops walking streets like they used to” - Readers' share their suggestions to make Sheffield streets safer

Clara Mil responded with one of the most popular comments on the matter, when she said that we need to, “Tackle the misogyny and corrupt practices in the police force.”

“Better street lighting in some areas it’s very gloomy” says Barbara Grant

Abigail Ruth replied, saying that “A better and tougher criminal justice system with tougher sentencing, especially for violent crimes.”

And Susan Ellis narrowed it down to three key points, “More police officers, and new judges, and stronger sentences.”

The charity Mums United added its thoughts to the discussion, saying, “Increase cctv or increase the number of police officers walking the streets.

Invest in the city -light up the darkest of areas. Educate our children about the impact of misogyny-educate the police force on the impact of misogyny and enlighten them about the misogyny and institutional racism within the police force the police must take ownership of this and make steadfast changes. Accept there are systematic failures within our society too.

Ultimately this is about education and changing mindset. Educate and act instead of having constant debates.”

Barbara Bradbury responded saying that you “Never see cops walking streets like they used to”. This was a comment that was shared by a number of a our readers with no less than five other readers requesting the same, along with powers to use force - where necessary.

Some people would like stricter judgements, such Sharon Smith who would like to see the reintroduction of “Capital punishment.”

Gregor Woods believes that there needs to be “a regular police presence in the city centre. A decision not to tolerate anti-social behaviour. A clear and implemented plan to address the epidemic of street drunkenness and drug abuse, evident day and night. A determination to make the city centre somewhere we can take pride in, walk safely through and enjoy.”

Charlotte Helena Rowlett would be happier “If men could stop killing and raping women that would make me feel a lot safer, thanks.”

And, Sally Goodrum would like there to be an investment in “Decent CCTV - no excuse for the poor quality footage these days.”

Meanwhile Becky Jane, says that “Unfortunately they won’t be safe under a government which has a ‘them and us’ attitude and doesn’t recognise or fund social inequalities.”

Lavinia Elaine Pass would like to see, “Police patrolling streets, although when I was in town the other day there was! I saw a few in couples, needs to be the norm in all parts and consistent!”

We end with another very well received comment from David Scothern, who wrote, “There is the ideal world, and then the world we live in. An ideal world would be safe for women to walk the streets at any time without fear. In the real world we have evil, unbalanced, people. No matter how much surveillance, police and security there is, the sad reality is people will always be attacked, and people will always be killed. The one major “male privilege” I have is that I don’t generally have to worry about myself when I’m out and about. I’m a big guy and I pretty much always look angry, and I see some women look a little nervous if we cross each other on the street. I don’t know what to do, smile? Ignore them? This story is just tragic though. The terror she must have felt”

There were some interesting and controversial suggestions, from curfews which were suggested on a few occasions to capital punishment which is a tad excessive. But people were not focused on blaming police, more focusing on changes that need to be made to society, as well as some much needed adjustments to policing as a whole. It’s a discussion that has been touched upon many times but never fully acted upon or successfully implemented. Here’s hoping that a positive change can happen, sooner rather than later.