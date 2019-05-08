“Nanny McFee rather spoilt things”

This letter sent to the Star was written by Jeremy Biggin, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, S6

In many ways I reckon we ALL share the concerns of the climate change activists; although not necessarily agreeing with some of their methods in disrupting the lives and livelihoods of others.

The demonstrations were, unfortunately, rather high-jacked by the appearance of protester, Nanny McFee, (aka Dame Thompson), who had flown, (by aeroplane!), 5,000 miles to sit in the bow of a pink boat.

Rather a dip in the movement’s street-cred, I fear.

Much of their protest was centred around those involved in polluting the climate.

One such target was Shell, the petro-chemical giant.

Pension funds invest in such organisations and I wonder how many of the demonstrators are on retirement pensions and what percentage of that pension derives from Shell share dividends, and other organisations they see as planet “polluters”.

I am sure it would be possible to work it out and thereby giving those pensioners the opportunity to return such funds.

Millions of us are “doing our bit”… maybe not enough, but we’re trying.

Recycling is an issue in terms of information as to what is recyclable and what happens to recycled material.

Terms such as “widely recycled” and “currently not recycled” are somewhat ambivalent… more clarity is required and even more research into the use of alternative materials

I still see acres of greenery in our fair city and am confident that our council is aware of climate protection: after all at one time, (1950’s), we couldn’t see across our valleys; but we became one of the first, if not the first, smoke-free cities in Europe.