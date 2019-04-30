This letter sent to the Star was written by Quentin Paterson, Colchester, CO1

However we voted in the referendum we cannot escape the fact that 75% of MPs were for Remain, but 76% of Conservative constituencies, 64% of Labour constituencies, 75% of Regions and 62% of constituencies overall were for Leave. (Barometer, Spectator 6/4/19). Our MPs are out of touch with the country as a whole. Diametrically so. 180 degrees wrong.

This is not all that surprising. With Parliament in London, and London the natural centre of law and commerce, MPs are bound to be swayed by the need to conform to the dinner party, friendship, lobby group echo chamber effect. London is like a medieval court.

Moving Parliament to Sheffield would have many benefits: being closer to Scotland for unionists, and Wales too; nudging housing and schooling imbalances towards equilibrium; encouraging Sir Humphries to upgrade local infrastructure; forcibly exposing equivocating politician to some of the plainest speaking shire folk in the land; allowing overdue repairs to Westminster.

Choose Sheffield