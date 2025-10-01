Meadowhall parking management firm hell bent on getting my cash!

Out stay your welcome at Meadowhall Retail Park these days and you will be relentlessly pursued by their parking management firm for your cash!

On September 25, 2019 my father visited Meadowhall Retail Park. My dad suffered with Myelofribrosis a condition that attacks the blood and bone marrow. He had good days and bad. Either way he was slow. On this day he borrowed my Fiesta for his trip as it was lower and easier for him than his SUV. He loved Hobbie Craft and to generally potter about. He would not have seen the warning signs of the parking management company G24 Limited, clock watching via their entrance/exit camera's.

Speed forward to December 17, 2024. By this time my dad had passed away of his condition. But on this day, I don't just receive a letter explaining that there has been a parking contravention NO, this is a FINAL REMINDER for £120 from DCBLegal acting for G24 Limited. I attempted to contact this company via telephone in an attempt to explain what may have occurred. They do not answer.

January 15, 2025 I am invited by DCBL to discuss the case. I take up the offer but again get No Answer.

February 11, 2025 They start the threats of legal action. Again I try to call. No Answer.

March 20, 2025. DCBLegal repeat the threats but now offer an email. But, same again No Responce. Im now thinking this company don't want you to contact them they want to scare you all the way to the courts! By this time I'm deep into the forums discussing DCBL and G24 Limited. Im pleased I'm not alone anymore but nobody seems to be able to get away from these people.

By April 23 and 5 letter the charge has increased to £265.24. Im now referred to as the Defendant. So Im destined now for court action regardless of my efforts to bring them to the table. The wording is now Scaremongering and bullying in nature.

May 6 I received a letter from the courts requesting information and on June 4 a Directions Questionaire.

On June 16 I received Notice of Proposed Allocation to the Small Claims Track. I'm now feeling like I'm a proper criminal awaiting trial.

Just before I get my suit ready and shine my shoes for my day in court I discover that I can opt short of court via the means of meditation. I accepted this and this took place on August 8. The lady I spoke to was really nice and very sympathetic regarding my dad. But unfortunately she had no power to tell DCBL and G24 limited to Do One! I managed to negotiate them down to the original £120. I was to receive an email from the Meditation to outlined the agreement including a time frame to settle of seven days. Also I would receive an email from DCBL with directions of how to pay them.

I received the email from the meditation lady. But Guess What? Nothing from DCBL/G24Ltd. Have they decided to let me go. Or just simply forgot. Me being me went the honest route and raised the question about their missing email. Nothing! Until today!

Today DCB legal referred me to my alleged email set by them on August 8 with the instructions of how to pay them. The letter dated September 23 asks for the £120 to be made within seven days of the date of the letter??? Already expired then?? followed by a nice little threat of a reapplication to court without further notice. But I'm I right in thinking these guys didn't send the email following the mediation, So surely they are in breach of the agreement? Maybe its time to take the battle to them?

So whatever the reason, Brokendown, Involved in an accident, Sick, poorly or dying. G24 Limited don't care. Meadowhall Retail Park are not interested or want to get involved. Go over the allowed time and they're coming for you.