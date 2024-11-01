And that’s because it’s so wonderful!

Last week we asked our readers on social media to share what they loved most about Sheffield - and we received hundreds of comments.

It comes as part of The Star’s #LoveYour campaign which will see us champion everything that is great about Sheffield - from its abundant supply of parks, unique characters and local businesses to be proud of.

Below we have listed just some of the most mentioned things people love about Sheffield. Is there anything missing? Let us know in the comments.

We’ll be running the #LoveYour campaign over the next few months.

1 . PEOPLE Yes, Sheffield has views, greenery, places to shop and eat, and good prospects - but the reason many of us stick around is the people. We are known to be a friendly bunch who can launch into conversation with strangers as though we've known each other for years. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield's Winter Garden The Winter Garden in Sheffield city centre was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in May 2003. It's adored by many residents and visitors of Sheffield, filled with exotic plants, cafes, and art exhibitions. | National World Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Green spaces Despite Sheffield being a big city, you're never far from nature, and that is a fact many people adore. There are so many beautiful green spaces around the city that you're spoilt for choice, from fantastic parks to woodlands teeming with wildlife. This includes Rivelin Valley (pictured), Whirlow Brook Park and Endcliffe Park. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales