LGBT+ community equality and rights brought into sharp focus

LGBT+ Pride March in 2018

I am getting increasingly approached by groups of parents asking me to support their ‘right’ as parents, to have LGBT+ inclusivity stopped in schools, arising from their stand that their religious beliefs should and must take precedence over the rights and protections of LGBT+ people and same-sex families.

In response, I tell them that for decades now, I have been condemned and at times threatened and vilified, even to this present day, for being the first person to challenge Margaret Thatcher and her Conservative Government in 1988 in respect of Section 28 and for my endorsement of LGBT equality and rights, inclusive of LGBT+ inclusivity.

Do I ever regret my stand and the actions taken?

No, I do not, because it was and is the right thing to do.

Under the Local Government Act 1988, the then Government, added Section 28 to the Local Government Act 1986, stating that a local authority "shall not intentionally promote homosexuality or publish material with the intention of promoting homosexuality" or "promote the teaching in any maintained school of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship.”

Local Authority legal staff in many areas of the UK, were wary of breaching the Act and sizeable numbers issued directives of a punitive nature, which, due to issues of and influence at the time, resulted in a diminution in services and support, as many groups supporting lesbian, gay and bi-sexual people and same-sex families were closed down or threatened with closure and censorship.