Yorkshire cricket racism: 'Shocking treatment' of Azeem Rafiq - reader's letter

This reader is 'shocked' at the treatment of Azeem Rafiq. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

I don't know how he carried on wanting to stay in the cricket world.

I am a white woman in my 60s now but when I was about 18 years old I met a boy from Jamaica who was in the UK (Sheffield) training to be a doctor.

We had been to Leeds cricket ground to watch him play cricket with a local team and had returned to Rotherham and were walking across a zebra crossing holding hands when a group of males (probably the same age as me and my partner) walked past us and shouted right in my face "Going out with a P**i, you bastard".

I felt so sorry for my partner - I didn't know what to say.

In addition, I have suffered severely with bullying from women at work over the years which ended with me having to give up work when I was in my 50s.

When you are isolated in the workplace by a group of bitching women, in my case, (or men) it is the worst thing to happen to an individual.

It affected my life so much.

Let's hope that the people responsible for this harassment are brought to justice.

Rose Harris