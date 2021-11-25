Azeem Rafiq has forced many good men to resign by accusing them of racism when in effect he has done exactly the same, says this reader. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

He has now apologised for making offensive remarks about an unidentified Jewish person.

That makes it ok then, does it?

This is the accuser that has forced many good men to resign by accusing them of racism when in effect he has done exactly the same, even worse in my opinion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wasn’t ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn barred from his party for being accused of being antisemitic?

His apologies weren’t good enough then, were they?

Rafiq has now been forced to address his own shortcomings after The Times uncovered an exchange between him and Javid.

Awaiting the same headline news coverage from all newspapers and especially the BBC who rammed Rafiq’s accusations of racism down our throats for weeks on the matter.

It will be interesting also to hear Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer’s opinion on the matter.

I’m not holding my breath, though.

Terry Palmer