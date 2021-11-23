Yorkshire Cricket racism investigation: "One side of the story" - reader's letter

Most of the Yorkshire cricket team has been accused of racism but they say they refute it. An investigation by the House of Commons is only listening to one side of the story.

By Eddie Peart
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 4:46 pm

Why were not the accused allowed to give their opinions? A communist court or even kangaroo come to mind.

Eddie Peart

Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq (pictured) has laid bare the full extent of his harrowing experience of racism in cricket during a explosive and emotional appearance in front of MPs. Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Broom Crescent, Rotherham, S60

