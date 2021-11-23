Yorkshire Cricket racism investigation: "One side of the story" - reader's letter
Most of the Yorkshire cricket team has been accused of racism but they say they refute it. An investigation by the House of Commons is only listening to one side of the story.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 4:46 pm
Read More
Read MoreYorkshire cricket racism: Whistleblower Azeem Rafiq reveals full extent of abuse...
Why were not the accused allowed to give their opinions? A communist court or even kangaroo come to mind.
Eddie Peart
Broom Crescent, Rotherham, S60