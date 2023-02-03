Stand-by we’re saving energy?!

Wind turbines operated by ScottishPower Renewables (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A few days ago, we were asked by the authorities to switch off appliances on “stand-by”, between 5-6pm, to save the grid from being overwhelmed.

We did as requested.

My fault, silly me, but it temporarily affected our internet connection.

On reading the next day’s paper we see that wind farms were producing too much juice for the grid to cope with!

They were actually being paid to stop! What a mess.

Is there any joined-up intelligence in our currently woke and wobbly system?

Jeremy Biggin