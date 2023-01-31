I remember when Chesterfield Borough Council announced it was demolishing the old Queen’s Park Leisure, replacing it with a totally new building.

There was concern about the costs, and the fact that leisure centres, like other businesses, need to make profit.

I was worried the new leisure centre, being council-run, would lack effective business acumen in order to maintain fixed costs and make profit.

Now I read recently that, out of the blue, cafe workers at the leisure centre say they have been thrown under the bus, as a recent announcement means they are losing their jobs as the centre is in the red, and the cafe is closing.

Not only is this a kick in the teeth for local workers, but aren’t Labour meant to be for working class people? Where are their unions now?

Unfortunately, the failure of Queen’s Park Leisure Centre, which was meant to be another shining beacon of a new-build project for Chesterfield, is yet another project which will be added to the legacy of current Labour cabinet councillors, who relentlessly make bad decisions, and have a huge disconnect in business skills, and what the area really requires.

They are wasting hard earned taxpayers’ money, and treating workers badly. It’s totally unacceptable.

To rub salt into our wounds, they are also more than £1million in debt!

L Taylor