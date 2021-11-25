This reader believes that Sheffield is the worst council due to unpaid vehicle tax. Picture for illustrative purposes only. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

So why haven’t the authorities put dedicated vehicles out to detect this crime?

It’s a no-brainer, how much it would cost against how much is owed in this city.

On another note this council is always bleating about being strapped for cash.

It’s about time it was published the vast amount of council tax that is owed.

Instead they would rather decimate the city centre with closing roads here, there and everywhere and making cycle lanes.

This truly is the worst council in living memory.

Mr P Gill