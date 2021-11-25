Vehicle tax dodging: 'This is the worst council' - reader's letter
Tax dodgers in Sheffield have led to the city being ranked fourth worst in the UK for not paying dues on vehicles.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 4:26 pm
So why haven’t the authorities put dedicated vehicles out to detect this crime?
It’s a no-brainer, how much it would cost against how much is owed in this city.
On another note this council is always bleating about being strapped for cash.
It’s about time it was published the vast amount of council tax that is owed.
Instead they would rather decimate the city centre with closing roads here, there and everywhere and making cycle lanes.
This truly is the worst council in living memory.
Mr P Gill
Sheffield, S10