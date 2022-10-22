'Too many moaners - no wonder Sheffield lags so far behind the likes of Manchester and Liverpool' - reader's letter

No wonder this city lags so far behind the likes of Manchester and Liverpool, where the sense of positivity is overwhelming, giving a can do and will do attitude.

Sheffield seems to be mired in the past, unable to accept change as a move forward, instead wallowing in self-pity with a view of the world so out of date it is painful.

There is actually a great deal to be positive about. Sheffield is a great place to live with the best parks in England and views no other city can match.

Moaners, take your head out of the sand and look around – it’s a lovely view.