'Too many moaners - no wonder Sheffield lags so far behind the likes of Manchester and Liverpool' - reader's letter
All we seemed to get on these pages are people moaning about this, that and the other.
No wonder this city lags so far behind the likes of Manchester and Liverpool, where the sense of positivity is overwhelming, giving a can do and will do attitude.
Sheffield seems to be mired in the past, unable to accept change as a move forward, instead wallowing in self-pity with a view of the world so out of date it is painful.
There is actually a great deal to be positive about. Sheffield is a great place to live with the best parks in England and views no other city can match.
Moaners, take your head out of the sand and look around – it’s a lovely view.
William Green, Meersbrook