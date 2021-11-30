The Home of Football: ‘Do we need some huge project like that?’ – reader’s letter
I have seen a good few letters printed to appraise that decision and wondering – is it only me who can think rationally?
In time when money and budget so tight, do we need some huge project like that?
We had a few fiascos, start from paying loan for Student Games Stadium, Music Centre, the list is endless!
I have done a quick survey in our extended family. Only one person, my nine-year-old grandson will be interested in visiting it. Unfortunately he lives down South.
Will it will be a new venue for football hooligans? In this case we need to add money to the kitty for extra policing this area and this place will be no-go for normal people, who do not want aggravations in they lives.
So, who exactly it will be making for? Maybe better concentrate on building hospitals or something what Sheffield really need.
I thought the art group plea to have it for the gallery a far better idea.
T Vickers
Sheffield, S8