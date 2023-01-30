I recently heard a lecture on Radio 4 on one of the Four Freedoms declared by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom from want, freedom from fear.

Portrait of President Franklin D Roosevelt enjoying a game of solitaire before retiring for the night, May 3rd 1933. (Photo by Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

This Scottish speaker said that if we live in a meritocracy and the best people rise to the top, how come everything is such an unmitigated bin fire?

I can suggest why. Just search online world debt clocks and see these astronomical numbers perpetually rising second by second. This is what capitalism is all about - working to chase this perpetual debt creation which masquerades as wealth creation, as it is all money borrowed from the future. According to the Bank of England, it is also destroyed when paid back, but lets not bother confusing the public with that little thing called truth and reality. There is a conspiracy of silence about the real nature of money and the financial system which suits all politicians fine as it allows them all to get away with making their mouths say an promise anything without having to explain anything.

The ruling capitalists, economists, politicians and business leaders all subscribe to a system which has no concept or intention of creating a sane and sustainable system of living for human life or any other life. And any efforts in that direction are just token gestures which do not stem the tide flowing in the opposite direction. It's all rampant productivity (of anything) to chase this damned fantasy numbers game which has little to do with real life and real human need.

I have never seen these debt clocks shown on any of that corporate-controlled brainwashing box called television. Even the peoples' channel, the BBC, is now controlled by a banker. Too big to fail banking now has its tentacles into everything.

Neither will you see Britain's debt clock shown on any party political broadcast as they all promise to fix and level up the economy, while they continue to endorse the ideology of a competition which creates winners and losers and drives in the opposite direction of levelling up. They are all clueless. All politicians have is aspirational words: innovation, optimism, incentive, investment, growth, business dynamism, animal spirit etc. It's not human talent that’s lacking, its misused and misdirected talent which is not channelled into a system that works for the people.

Only principles of right living and right human relations will save this world. This fantasy numbers game, rampant materialism and grasping greed will not.

Politics, economics and religion is all man-made by self-appointed experts, and what a God-awful mess they have always managed to create. This will change when the people have had enough of deception and demand truth, clarity and a government of the people, by the people for the people.

Gordon Sanderson