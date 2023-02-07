Through The Star I would like to thank all the people who came to help my wife (she has Parkinson’s) when she fell in Ecclesfield Park on January 31.

Letters to editor

She tripped over a tree root which had caused damage to a footpath.

She banged her head causing severe cuts, bruising and swelling to her face.

The response from the people in the park (most of whom were dog walkers) was amazing.

Three ladies in particular were particularly helpful – I didn’t get their names although I think one was called Sarah.

They phoned for an ambulance, went to the local doctors and obtained dressings and finally organised a wheelchair from the local GP in Mill Road, Ecclesfield.

The help we received from the practice was also exemplary.

Following a trip home in the ambulance and a visit from a paramedic in the evening it was decided that she didn’t need a visit to A&E.

Fortunately she is now on the mend but I would like to thank all those who showed such care. They were excellent.

Peter Thompson