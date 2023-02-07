I see that Mr Nick Fletcher is now well-versed in the Tory tactic of slagging off the local Labour-run council to obtain more “brownie points” with his leaders.

MP Nick Fletcher

He omits to mention the efforts that the Labour Mayor and South Yorkshire Mayor are making, in among their other business, in fighting for the airport.

His efforts are only a pretence as he is obviously acting as a puppet for his “lying” bosses in parliament who appear to have no intention of helping this area.

Just in case people forget, he is only in place as an MP because his predecessor Caroline Flint, who incidentally was one of the top people who campaigned for the airport.

She ultimately lost her seat as a direct result of the “big lie” which was Brexit taking over the masses of this country, especially in the deprived areas of South Yorkshire and the like.

The party he represents no longer has any credibility due to the daily exposures of their lies and corruption and attempting to lay any blame at the doors of Covid and the war in Ukraine, both of which have affected most of the world`s economies.

As a final comment, forgetting the “unelected” millionaire who he is under now, can he not remember the previous two incumbents of no 10, Liz (before the referendum result “I don’t want my daughters to not be able to live work and study in Europe”) and and the man who put even Pinocchio to shame now saying that he believes that “WHEN” Ukraine wins the war they should join both Nato and the EU. Yes JOIN THE EU, the very place that he dragged us out of.

B Heaton