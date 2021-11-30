This reader wants a South Yorkshire Mayoral candidate who prioritises the planet. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Given the importance of this moment for humanity, every election is very significant. But how are mayoral candidates being shortlisted and selected?

The process seems opaque even to people who are active in their respective political parties. This isn’t good enough. We need the ability to ask all potential candidates searching questions – especially around the climate and nature crisis.

We also perhaps need all the progressive parties to put their minor differences aside and unite behind a single candidate standing on behalf of people and the planet.

Joan Miller