Solving the challenges

Ian Wray does seem sadly pessimistic about the consequences of acting with the environment in mind.

By Rosalind Dean
1 hour ago
Letters to editor
There are so many positives to be achieved.

Like people in warm comfortable homes that are cheaper to heat.

Like more birds singing in our gardens.

Better health with improved air quality.

Less flooding.

Good skilled well paid jobs.

Neighbourhoods where people can walk to work, shops and schools and get to know their neighbours.

Well being and prosperity can be achieved, rather than poverty and deprivation.

Yes, there are challenges, but the sooner we put our minds to solving them, the sooner they can be overcome.

Rosalind Dean

Sheffield, S10