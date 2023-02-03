This is following the example set over the years in the Finningley ward by the Conservative councillors there.
There are more than a few councillors who have not yet used their full allowance. Can I encourage them to also get skips for their area rather than hand it back to the council?
We have a fly-tipping problem in Doncaster and community skips will certainly help. Extending the hours of the HWRCs would be good too but that is a decision for the Mayor who has sadly said no to that.
Nick Fletcher
MP for Don Valley