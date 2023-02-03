I write to express my thanks to the councillors for Sprotbrough who have decided to spend the remaining part of their allowance on skips for their ward.

MP Nick Fletcher

This is following the example set over the years in the Finningley ward by the Conservative councillors there.

There are more than a few councillors who have not yet used their full allowance. Can I encourage them to also get skips for their area rather than hand it back to the council?

We have a fly-tipping problem in Doncaster and community skips will certainly help. Extending the hours of the HWRCs would be good too but that is a decision for the Mayor who has sadly said no to that.

