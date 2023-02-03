News you can trust since 1887
Skips for their ward

I write to express my thanks to the councillors for Sprotbrough who have decided to spend the remaining part of their allowance on skips for their ward.

By Nick Fletcher
8 minutes ago
MP Nick Fletcher
MP Nick Fletcher

This is following the example set over the years in the Finningley ward by the Conservative councillors there.

There are more than a few councillors who have not yet used their full allowance. Can I encourage them to also get skips for their area rather than hand it back to the council?

We have a fly-tipping problem in Doncaster and community skips will certainly help. Extending the hours of the HWRCs would be good too but that is a decision for the Mayor who has sadly said no to that.

Nick Fletcher

MP for Don Valley

