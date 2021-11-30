Sheffield's Fargate is such a mess and Christmas Market is like 'a fast food convention' - reader's letter
I had a stroll up to Fargate on Monday, God what a mess. I’ve never seen such filth there before. It was in need of a good clean. Why wasn’t there any Amey men cleaning the area?
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 3:29 pm
I can remember the streets being cleaned with water during the early hours but that went by the wayside. The Christmas Market was a let down too, it was more like a fast food convention. I can’t believe Sheffield’s slipped so low as to allow the city centre get to the state it’s in.
Vin Malone
Sutton In Ashfield, NG17