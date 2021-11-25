Crowds gather at Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre to protest about midwife staffing shortages, as part of the UK Vigil for Maternity Crisis

We heard of good midwives broken by having too many mothers in their care and struggling way beyond the call of duty to keep them safe.

This should not be happening.

Our babies deserve the best start in life and this means midwives listening to mothers and giving them the support they deserve.

Years ago, the University of Sheffield did the first of several studies on Why Midwives Leave and found the main reason was because the pressures upon them prevented them giving the standard of care they were trained to give and wanted to give.

Things have got much worse since then.

Our national petition has now passed 100,000 signatures.

When will the government and health service management listen?

Mavis Kirkham