Sheffield councillor - 'What is wrong with so many Sheffield people? Do they really like living among so much cr*p (pardon my French), have they no pride?'

Why do they do it? Why do they throw so much rubbish down on our streets and dump so much into our hedgerows?

It doesn’t matter whether it is along our streets and pavements our gardens or at the side of our beauty spots we all love, nothing seems to escape this madness.

The city council provide every house with three bins, one for general rubbish, one paper and cardboard and one for plastics, glass and metal and it seems many people just cannot be bothered to take their rubbish back home and use them.

Councillor Peter Price MBE.

The city also provide five recycling centres for people to take their large waste and many supermarkets provide smaller recycling units. Are we really too lazy to make that little extra effort to use them?

Can you remember when we just had one metal bin? I don’t ever remember it being as bad as this.

This is a picture of me and five bags of rubbish I collected last weekend over two hours from along Ecclesfield Road just across from the beautiful Woolley Woods and I know many wonderful volunteers do this regularly around our city. Without their efforts I dread to think what our city would look like.

I recently cycled 350 miles around Brittany in France and did not see a scrap of litter and I mean none. If the French can do it why can’t we? Come on Sheffield take some pride in your neighbourhoods, keep our city clean and proud.

