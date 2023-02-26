Sheffield cycle campaigners call for segregated cycle lanes along busy city road Sheffield cycling campaigners are calling for segregated lanes along one of the busiest main roads in the city after nearly 40 collisions during three years.

Oh dear, here we go again, I do feel sorry for any cyclists that has been involved in a collision, but let’s face it how many cyclists do you see in a day on Ecclesall Road. This council needs to get a grip but they won’t they are just intimidating bullies that dare not put a vote to the public, democracy is levelled on the majority not the minority.

This council have decimated the city centre and now they want to do the same to Ecclesall Road despite the totally inflated business rates that they charge. Do they not understand that if this bus lane goes ahead and all these businesses have to close, they will lose millions and millions of pounds a year in business rates, all because in their misguided minds they want traffic off the road and buses only and cyclists.

It’s about time the general public descended on the town hall and demonstrated. If you go to a public meeting at Sheffield Town Hall you will rarely get an answer to your question. People who request an answer are regularly told we’ve covered that and if you keep on asking that question you will be asked to leave.

Hunter's Bar, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.

Who do these people think they are, jumped up nobodies sat round their tables discussing module this module that. This shower couldn’t even run a bath never mind the council, totally pathetic the worst council in living memory.

Peter Gill

