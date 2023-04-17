News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield city centre: "We have turned our backs on you and we will never return"

“Letters from residents about the agony of their city centre are so depressing and unfortunately, they are all so unavoidably right in their sentiments,” writes Star reader Rob Foulds.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:04 BST

In his open letter, penned after a recent trip to the city centre, he speaks of his disappointment at what he found.

His letter reads: “Why so much pedestrianisation for so few people, why the hatred of the motor car, why the inclusion of the ring road in the clean air zone, why the exclusion of us who have money to spend?

“Be advised city council, from time immemorial, a town or city centre is only there because of personal vehicular transport. It all started on horseback, then horse-drawn carriage, then the true delight and comfort that is our own motor car.

Sheffield city centre is not the place it used to be, according to some disappointed visitorsSheffield city centre is not the place it used to be, according to some disappointed visitors
Sheffield city centre is not the place it used to be, according to some disappointed visitors

Sheffield City Council has sought to exclude the motor car, in fact its sheer hatred of it is completely illogical, why on earth would you kill the goose that has laid so many golden eggs?

“There was nothing more that my wife and I would love to do on Saturday afternoons than to drive into town, do some shopping for some nice clothes, mainly for her of course, afternoon coffee somewhere, have an early evening dinner and home afterwards.

“In fact I remember we actually got engaged in Fargate, the ring from Fattorini and a quick kiss to seal the deal. But no more, a time long gone, memories only.

“Dear city council, it is you that is responsible for the death of your city centre, we denizens of the suburbs, we ordinary folk, we spenders of money, we do not want what you have done.

“We have turned our backs on you and we will never return.”

Rob Foulds

Bramley, Rotherham, S66

