Reader's letter: "Will anyone in Sheffield Council have the wit to ask Amazon to take over Sheffield's John Lewis site?"
Well well well! Amazon have apparently discovered the High Street and have decided to “take on” the likes of John Lewis; isn’t that Amaz…ing.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:10 pm
They are opening physical stores for the sale of their hottest online products.
Perhaps this is rather like dancing on the graves of their victims.
In Sheffield we have a retail memorial in Barker’s Pool by the name of John Lewis (RIP).
I wonder if anyone in our council has the wit to knock on Amazon’s door and see if they would like to do a “Lazarus” on the former JLP (Cole Brothers to we oldies) … or will Leeds beat us to it?
Jeremy and Sue Biggin
Upperthorpe